Jackson State Visits Tulane on Thursday Night

The Jackson State Tigers play the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Jackson State is 0-1 and lost its last game. The Tigers average 42.0 points per game and allow 76.0. They shoot 29 percent from the field and 21 percent from 3-point range, with 33.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Mike Williams leads Jackson State with 11.0 points per game. Nikk Williams averages a team-best 9.0 rebounds, and Daeshun Ruffin leads the Tigers with 3.0 assists per game.

Tulane is 1-0 and won its last game. The Green Wave average 100.0 points per game and allow 98.0. They shoot 47 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range, and average 41.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Krystian Lewis leads Tulane in all three main categories. He averages 40.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

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