Arkansas Monticello at Louisiana Tech Preview: Thursday Game at Thomas Assembly Center

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host the Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils at the Thomas Assembly Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Louisiana Tech is 1-0 and enters on a one-game winning streak. The Bulldogs average 85.0 points per game and allow 75.0.

Louisiana Tech shoots 52 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range. The Bulldogs also average 40.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

Braylon Wenger leads the team in scoring at 28.0 points per game. Jay Tyler averages 7.0 assists, and Ethan Blackmon pulls down 10.0 rebounds per game.

Louisiana Tech listed no players on its injury report.

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