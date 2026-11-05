Winthrop Eagles Visit Georgia Lady Bulldogs on Thursday Night

The Winthrop Eagles visit the Georgia Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams are 1-0.

Winthrop opened with a 57-46 home win over Newberry on Monday, Nov. 2. The Eagles average 57.0 points per game and allow 46.0. They are shooting 38 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range, and they average 41.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Madison Ruff leads Winthrop in scoring at 15.0 points per game and in assists at 3.0 per game. Marta Guilera leads the Eagles with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Georgia beat West Georgia 92-53 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Lady Bulldogs average 92.0 points per game and allow 53.0. They are shooting 47 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range, with 47.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Dakota Howard leads Georgia with 18.0 points per game. Aubrey Beckham averages a team-high 4.0 assists, and Blessing Adebanjo leads the Lady Bulldogs with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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