Army Black Knights Visit Brown Bears on Thursday at Pizzitola Sports Center

The Army Black Knights play the Brown Bears at Pizzitola Sports Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Army is 1-0 after beating St Thm Aquinas 81-28 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Black Knights average 81.0 points per game and allow 28.0, shooting 49% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

Kya Smith leads Army in scoring at 16.0 points per game and in rebounding at 6.0 per game. Brooke Wilson tops the team with 4.0 assists per game. The Black Knights average 38.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Brown is 0-1 after losing 82-71 at Siena on Monday, Nov. 2. The Bears average 71.0 points per game and allow 82.0, shooting 39% from the field and 31% from 3-point range.

Gia Powell paces Brown with 25.0 points per game, and Olivia Young averages 15.0 rebounds per game. Caitlyn Kramer leads the team with 6.0 assists per game. The Bears average 47.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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