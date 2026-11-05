Bethune-Cookman Visits South Carolina State on Thursday

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats visit the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Both teams are 1-0.

South Carolina State opened with a 112-42 home win over Trinity Co Jax on Monday, Nov. 2. The Lady Bulldogs average 112.0 points per game and allow 42.0. They shoot 55% from the field and 31% from 3-point range, and they average 56.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Adena Webster leads South Carolina State in scoring at 23.0 points per game and in rebounding at 10.0 per game. Trinity Butler averages a team-high 6.0 assists.

Bethune-Cookman also comes in on a one-game winning streak. The Wildcats average 102.0 points per game and allow 30.0. They shoot 52% from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 57.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists and 9.0 blocks per game.

Tahjae Hawes leads the Wildcats with 17.0 points per game. Akilah Shelton averages 9.0 rebounds, and Jarahle Daniels leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

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