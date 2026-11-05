Virginia Visits Davidson in Thursday Women’s Basketball Matchup

The Virginia Cavaliers visit the Davidson Wildcats on Thursday, Nov. 5, at John M. Belk Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Virginia is 1-0 after an 87-45 home win over MD Eastern on Monday, Nov. 2. The Cavaliers average 87.0 points per game and have allowed 45.0. They shoot 49 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range, and they average 44.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Kymora Johnson leads Virginia in scoring at 21.0 points per game and in assists at 4.0 per game. Breona Hurd pulls down 12.0 rebounds per game.

Davidson is 0-1 after a 71-65 loss at Columbia on Monday, Nov. 2. The Wildcats average 65.0 points per game and have allowed 71.0. They shoot 42 percent from the field and 21 percent from 3-point range, with averages of 36.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Katie Donovan leads Davidson with 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Elena Alvarez Castellanos averages 7.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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