East Tennessee State at Clemson Preview: Unbeaten Teams Meet Thursday

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers visit the Clemson Tigers on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum, with both teams 1-0.

East Tennessee State opened with a 73-51 home win over West Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Buccaneers average 73.0 points and allow 51.0 per game. They shoot 41% from the field and 14% from 3-point range, and they average 48.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 10.0 blocks per game.

Emmah McAmis leads East Tennessee State with 18.0 points per game. Lucia France averages 9.0 rebounds per game, and Anala Nelson leads the team with 3.0 assists per game.

Clemson beat Radford 68-47 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Tigers average 68.0 points and give up 47.0 per game. They shoot 43% from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Mackenzie Nelson leads Clemson in scoring at 16.0 points per game and in assists at 3.0 per game. Taliyah Henderson averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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