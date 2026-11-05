The Tennessee Lady Volunteers visit the Coppin State Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Physical Education Complex. Both teams are 1-0.

Tennessee opened with a 109-62 home win over Duquesne on Monday, Nov. 2. The Lady Volunteers average 109.0 points per game and allow 62.0. They shoot 41% from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 55.0 rebounds and 24.0 assists per game.

Kaylene Smikle leads Tennessee at 31.0 points per game. Jada Eads averages 6.0 assists, and Fatmata Janneh pulls down 10.0 rebounds per game.

Coppin State also won at home on Monday, Nov. 2, beating Cheyney (PA) 80-69. The Eagles average 80.0 points and give up 69.0 per game. They shoot 41% from the field and 19% from 3-point range, and average 54.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Anya George leads the Eagles at 20.0 points per game. Samari Taylor averages 11.0 rebounds, and Karen Nimo leads the team with 2.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

The post Tennessee Visits Coppin State on Thursday in Matchup of 1-0 Teams appeared first on Ball Exclusives.