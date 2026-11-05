Boston College Visits Harvard on Thursday as Both Teams Seek First Win

The Boston College Eagles visit the Harvard Crimson on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lavietes Pavilion. Both teams enter 0-1.

Boston College lost its opener to Holy Cross 64-54 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Eagles average 54.0 points per game and allow 64.0. They have shot 31% from the field and 16% from 3-point range, while averaging 39.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Jocelyne Grier leads the Eagles at 13.0 points per game. Daniele Paunksnyte averages 14.0 rebounds per game, and Athena Tomlinson leads the team with 3.0 assists per game.

Harvard fell 82-62 at Minnesota on Monday, Nov. 2. The Crimson average 62.0 points per game and allow 82.0. They have shot 34% from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with 38.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Sam Wills leads Harvard with 20.0 points per game. Karlee White averages 5.0 assists per game, and Abigail Wright leads the Crimson with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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