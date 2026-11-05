SUNY Fredonia at Cornell: Big Red Host Blue Devils on Thursday

The Cornell Big Red host the SUNY Fredonia Blue Devils in women's college basketball at Newman Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Cornell is 0-1. The Big Red lost their only game so far, falling to UConn 100-35 on the road on Monday, Nov. 2.

Through one game, Cornell averages 35.0 points per game and allows 100.0. The Big Red are shooting 25 percent from the field and 14 percent from 3-point range. They average 26.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Rachel Kaus leads Cornell in scoring at 8.0 points per game. Kelsey Langston averages a team-best 3.0 assists per game, and Simone Richmond leads the team with 4.0 rebounds per game.

Cornell has no players listed on its injury report.

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