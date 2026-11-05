Samford Visits Georgia Tech on Thursday in Matchup of 1-0 Teams

The Samford Bulldogs visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams are 1-0.

Samford opened with a 102-42 home win over Montevallo on Monday, Nov. 2. The Bulldogs average 102.0 points per game and allow 42.0, shooting 56% from the field and 45% from 3-point range. They average 45.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Kaylee Yarbrough leads Samford at 18.0 points per game. Francie Morris averages 7.0 assists, and Carla Baguda pulls down 10.0 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech also won at home Monday, beating Hofstra 80-65. The Yellow Jackets average 80.0 points per game and allow 65.0. They shoot 52% from the field and 38% from deep, with 35.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Talayah Walker paces Georgia Tech at 40.0 points per game. Erica Moon averages 5.0 assists, and La'Nya Foster grabs 9.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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