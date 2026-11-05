Quinnipiac at Vermont: Unbeaten Teams Meet Thursday at Patrick Gymnasium

The Quinnipiac Bobcats visit the Vermont Catamounts on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams are 1-0.

Quinnipiac opened with an 82-45 home win over St Joseph's LI on Monday, Nov. 2. The Bobcats are averaging 82.0 points per game and allowing 45.0, with 47.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game. They are shooting 40% from the field and 29% from 3-point range.

Elle Snyder leads Quinnipiac in scoring and rebounding at 14.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Payton Dulin averages 6.0 assists per game.

Vermont also won at home Monday, beating Keene State 96-37. The Catamounts are averaging 96.0 points per game and allowing 37.0. They are shooting 54% from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with 44.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Sienna Papanastasiou-Thomas leads Vermont at 20.0 points per game. Jacklynn Hosier averages 9.0 assists per game, and Emma Haan averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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