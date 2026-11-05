NJIT at Iona: Highlanders and Gaels Meet Thursday at Hynes Athletics Center

The NJIT Highlanders visit the Iona Gaels on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Hynes Athletics Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Iona is 1-0 and comes in on a one-game winning streak. The Gaels average 56.0 points per game and allow 55.0. They shoot 39% from the field and 37% from 3-point range, and average 34.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Kevon Vanderhorst leads Iona in scoring at 27.0 points per game and in rebounding at 6.0 per game. Kosy Akametu tops the Gaels with 3.0 assists per game.

NJIT is 0-1 after dropping its opener. The Highlanders average 58.0 points per game and have allowed 89.0. They are shooting 34% from the field and 12% from 3-point range, with 28.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Matheo Coffi paces NJIT with 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. David Bolden leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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