UMass Lowell Visits Merrimack on Thursday at Lawler Arena

The UMass Lowell River Hawks visit the Merrimack Warriors at Lawler Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

UMass Lowell is 1-0 after winning its opener. The River Hawks average 121.0 points per game and allow 57.0. They shoot 65% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, and they average 55.0 rebounds, 29.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Jasiah Cannady leads UMass Lowell with 16.0 points and 7.0 assists per game. Jerrell Roberson II averages a team-best 10.0 rebounds.

Merrimack is 0-1 after losing its opener. The Warriors average 49.0 points per game and allow 63.0. They shoot 35% from the field and 28% from 3-point range, with 30.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Denver Anglin leads Merrimack with 10.0 points per game. Elijah Wilborn tops the team in assists at 3.0 per game and rebounds at 5.0 per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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