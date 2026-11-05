Columbia International at Charleston Southern Preview: Thursday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers host the Columbia International Rams on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse.

Charleston Southern enters at 0-1 and is coming off a loss. The Buccaneers average 71.0 points per game and allow 98.0.

The Buccaneers shoot 39 percent from the field and 22 percent from 3-point range. They average 42.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

Nicholas Errica leads Charleston Southern in scoring at 13.0 points per game and in rebounding at 7.0 per game. Jacob Taylor tops the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Charleston Southern lists no players on its injury report.

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