Delaware State Visits Navy at Alumni Hall on Thursday Night

The Delaware State Hornets play the Navy Midshipmen at Alumni Hall on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Delaware State comes in at 1-0 after winning its only game so far. The Hornets average 86.0 points per game and allow 52.0. They shoot 57% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 38.0 rebounds and 16.0 assists per game.

Nehemiah Reedus leads Delaware State in scoring at 19.0 points per game. Anthony Parker averages 5.0 assists, and Nasir Muhammad pulls down 5.0 rebounds per game.

Navy is 0-1 and lost its only game. The Midshipmen average 39.0 points per game and give up 91.0. They are shooting 24% from the field and 11% from 3-point range, with 28.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

David Burnett leads Navy in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Matt Gaffney tops the team with 1.0 assist per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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