UMBC Retrievers at Marist Red Foxes: Thursday Preview at McCann Arena

The UMBC Retrievers visit the Marist Red Foxes on Thursday, Nov. 5, at McCann Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams enter at 0-1 after losing their first game of the season.

UMBC averages 54.0 points per game and allows 82.0. The Retrievers are shooting 28% from the field and 26% from 3-point range. They average 40.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Aidan Able leads UMBC with 13.0 points and 4.0 assists per game. Riley Jacobs tops the team at 6.0 rebounds per game.

Marist averages 62.0 points and gives up 69.0 per game. The Red Foxes are shooting 37% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Jadin Collins-Roberts leads Marist at 13.0 points and 4.0 assists per game. Edward Onyia averages a team-high 6.0 rebounds.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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