Mercyhurst Visits Notre Dame on Thursday at Purcell Pavilion

The Mercyhurst Lakers visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame is 1-0 after beating Villanova 74-72 on the road on Sunday, Nov. 1. The Irish average 74.0 points per game and allow 72.0. They shoot 35% from the field and 38% from 3-point range, and average 37.0 rebounds and 14.0 assists per game.

Braeden Smith leads Notre Dame in scoring at 16.0 points per game. Brady Koehler averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds, and Logan Duncomb leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Mercyhurst is 0-1 and has lost its only game. The Lakers average 43.0 points per game and allow 78.0. They shoot 29% from the field and 15% from beyond the arc, with 26.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Jake Lemelman paces Mercyhurst at 16.0 points per game. Deraje Agbaosi averages 6.0 rebounds and Geoff Sprouse 3.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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