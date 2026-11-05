Binghamton Visits Saint Peter’s on Thursday as Both Teams Seek First Win

The Binghamton Bearcats visit the Saint Peter's Peacocks on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Yanitelli Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams enter at 0-1 after losing their openers. Binghamton averages 60.0 points per game and allows 86.0. The Bearcats shoot 40 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3-point range, with 23.0 rebounds and 12.0 assists per game.

Demetrius Lilley leads Binghamton in scoring at 11.0 points per game and in rebounding at 13.0 per game. Jeremiah Quigley tops the team with 3.0 assists per game.

Saint Peter's averages 42.0 points per game and gives up 66.0. The Peacocks shoot 26 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range. They average 28.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Bryce Eaton paces Saint Peter's with 16.0 points and 2.0 assists per game. Xavier Thomas leads the Peacocks with 4.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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