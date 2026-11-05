Buffalo Visits Pittsburgh on Thursday at Petersen Events Center

The Buffalo Bulls visit the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Petersen Events Center.

Pittsburgh is 1-0 after winning its opener. The Panthers average 95.0 points per game and allow 57.0, shooting 49% from the field and 54% from 3-point range. They average 43.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Chase Foster leads Pittsburgh with 23.0 points per game. Naithan George averages 8.0 assists, and Jonathan Powell leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game.

Buffalo is 0-1 after losing its first game. The Bulls average 65.0 points per game and have allowed 92.0. They are shooting 37% from the field and 19% from 3-point range, with 31.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Antoine Lorick III leads Buffalo in scoring at 28.0 points per game and in rebounding at 15.0 per game. J.J. Starling averages a team-high 2.0 assists.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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