Vermont Visits Fairfield on Thursday as Stags Open Their Season

The Vermont Catamounts visit the Fairfield Stags on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena.

Vermont comes in at 0-1 after losing its opener. Fairfield is 0-0 and has yet to play a game this season.

The Catamounts average 55.0 points per game and allow 56.0. They are shooting 36% from the field and 26% from 3-point range. Vermont averages 39.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Gus Yalden leads Vermont in scoring at 17.0 points per game. John Broom averages a team-high 11.0 rebounds, and Will Davies leads the Catamounts with 4.0 assists per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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