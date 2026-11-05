Central Connecticut Visits Syracuse on Thursday Night

The Central Connecticut Blue Devils visit the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Syracuse is 1-0 after winning its opener. The Orange average 74.0 points per game and allow 58.0, shooting 39% from the field and 29% from 3-point range. They pull down 40.0 rebounds, hand out 15.0 assists and block 6.0 shots per game.

Kiyan Anthony leads Syracuse in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Gavin Doty averages 13.0 rebounds, and Ryan Moesch leads the team with 5.0 assists per game.

Central Connecticut is 0-1 after losing its opener. The Blue Devils average 56.0 points and allow 68.0 per game. They shoot 35% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 35.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Ashton Reynolds paces the Blue Devils with 18.0 points per game. Elijah Parker averages 4.0 assists, and James Jones leads the team with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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