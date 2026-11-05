Mammoth Visit Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday

The Utah Mammoth visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday, Nov. 5, with the puck set to drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Utah comes in at 10-6-0 after a 3-2 road win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Montreal is 9-3-3 and lost 5-4 to the Jets at home the same night.

The Mammoth score 3.56 goals per game and average 30.3 shots per game. Their power play has 20 goals this season. Clayton Keller leads the team with 17 assists and 21 points, and Logan Cooley has a team-high 8 goals.

Utah has struggled on the penalty kill, which is working at 70.0 percent with 15 power-play goals allowed. The Mammoth allow 3.38 goals per game but only 24.8 shots per game.

Montreal averages 3.33 goals and 27.1 shots per game. Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens with 10 goals and 14 points, and Lane Hutson has a team-high 11 assists. The Canadiens have 6 power-play goals this season.

Montreal's penalty kill runs at 81.7 percent, with 11 power-play goals allowed. The Canadiens give up 3.13 goals and 28.9 shots per game.

Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson is listed as out.

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