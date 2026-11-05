Stars Visit Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday

The Dallas Stars visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, with the puck set to drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas is 9-5-1 and won its last game 6-5 at the Capitals on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Columbus is 6-7-0 and also won Tuesday, beating the Avalanche 7-2 at home.

The Stars have been strong in their own end. They allow 2.33 goals and 22.5 shots per game, and their penalty kill runs at 90.0 percent, with 5 power-play goals allowed this season. Dallas scores 2.87 goals per game on 25.4 shots and has 8 power-play goals. Jason Robertson leads the team with 8 goals and 10 assists, and Mikko Rantanen tops the club with 18 points.

Columbus allows 3.15 goals and 27.2 shots per game. Its penalty kill sits at 72.5 percent, and opponents have scored 11 power-play goals against it. The Blue Jackets average 2.69 goals and 25.5 shots per game and have 6 power-play goals. Kent Johnson leads the team with 7 goals and 13 points, and Zach Werenski has a team-high 12 assists.

Dallas will be without center Sam Steel and defenseman Miro Heiskanen, both listed as out. Columbus has no players on its injury report.

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