Jacksonville Dolphins Visit Miami Hurricanes on Thursday

The Jacksonville Dolphins visit the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Watsco Center. Both teams are 1-0.

Jacksonville beat FIU 75-64 on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Dolphins average 75.0 points per game and allow 64.0. They shoot 39 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range, and average 39.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Samirah Mamoudou leads Jacksonville in scoring at 21.0 points per game and in rebounding at 11.0 per game. Aniah Smith leads the team with 2.0 assists per game.

Miami also averages 75.0 points per game and allows 48.0. The Hurricanes shoot 52 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. They average 40.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Ahnay Adams leads Miami with 21.0 points per game. Gianna Corbitt averages a team-high 10.0 rebounds, and Gal Raviv leads the Hurricanes with 4.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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