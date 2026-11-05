Alabama A&M at Alabama Women’s Basketball Preview for Thursday

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs visit the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Alabama is 2-0 after beating LSU N Orleans 118-45 at home on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The Crimson Tide average 105.0 points per game and allow 50.5. They shoot 48% from the field and 32% from 3-point range, and they average 54.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists and 10.0 blocks per game.

Ace Austin leads Alabama in scoring at 14.5 points per game. Alayna West leads the team in both assists, at 7.0 per game, and rebounds, at 10.5 per game.

Alabama A&M is 0-1 after losing 59-53 to Talladega at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Bulldogs average 53.0 points per game and allow 59.0. They shoot 31% from the field and 20% from 3-point range, with 30.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Shun'teria Anumele leads the Bulldogs at 14.0 points per game. Alisha Murray averages 4.0 assists per game, and Asianae Nicholson averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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