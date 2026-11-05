The Niagara Purple Eagles play the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Kennedy Family Athletic Complex.

UMass Lowell is 1-0 after beating Saint Anselm 77-53 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The River Hawks average 77.0 points per game and allow 53.0. They shoot 48% from the field and 46% from 3-point range, and they average 46.0 rebounds and 16.0 assists per game.

Kayla Solomon leads UMass Lowell in scoring at 20.0 points per game. Nia Chima averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds, and Milena Lund leads the River Hawks with 5.0 assists per game.

Niagara is 0-1 after losing 70-40 at Fordham on Monday, Nov. 2. The Purple Eagles average 40.0 points per game and allow 70.0. They are shooting 29% from the field and 12% from 3-point range, with 28.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Jalyn Moore leads Niagara with 10.0 points per game. Jade Campbell averages 7.0 rebounds, and Katarina Veljovic averages 3.0 assists.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

The post Niagara Visits UMass Lowell on Thursday in Women’s Basketball appeared first on Ball Exclusives.