George Washington Visits No. 24 West Virginia on Thursday

The George Washington Revolutionaries visit the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Hope Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams are 1-0. George Washington beat Dist Columbia 84-23 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. West Virginia, ranked 24th in the AP Top 25, held off Rhode Island 68-64 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Revolutionaries average 84.0 points per game and allow 23.0. They shoot 49% from the field and 32% from 3-point range, and they average 46.0 rebounds and 15.0 assists per game.

Jaeda Wilson leads George Washington at 16.0 points per game. Anne Bair averages 6.0 assists, and N'na Konate averages 6.0 rebounds.

West Virginia averages 68.0 points per game and allows 64.0. The Mountaineers shoot 39% from the field and 33% from deep, with 39.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game.

Gia Cooke leads West Virginia in scoring at 28.0 points per game and in assists at 3.0 per game. Khyala Ngodu averages 8.0 rebounds.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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