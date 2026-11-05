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Basketball

Fort Valley State Visits Florida A&M on Thursday at Al Lawson Center

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpcjU_1GnywUz100

The Fort Valley State Wildcats visit the Florida A&M Rattlers on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Al Lawson Center.

Florida A&M enters 0-1 and has lost its only game of the season. The Rattlers average 69.0 points per game and allow 112.0 points per game.

Florida A&M shoots 39% from the field and 37% from 3-point range this season. The Rattlers average 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Jaden Kempson leads the Rattlers in scoring at 27.0 points per game. Antonio Baker Jr. averages a team-best 4.0 assists per game, and Daisean Williford leads the team with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Florida A&M listed no players on its injury report.

The post Fort Valley State Visits Florida A&M on Thursday at Al Lawson Center appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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