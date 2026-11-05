SUNY Old Westbury Visits Columbia on Thursday at Levien Gymnasium

The SUNY Old Westbury Panthers visit the Columbia Lions on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Levien Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Columbia is 0-1 after losing its opener. The Lions average 71.0 points per game and have allowed 84.0. They shoot 47% from the field and 22% from 3-point range, with 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Gerard O'Keefe leads Columbia in scoring at 14.0 points per game. Connor Igoe paces the Lions in both assists, at 7.0 per game, and rebounds, at 10.0 per game.

SUNY Old Westbury averages 47.0 points per game while shooting 31% from the field and 32% from 3-point range. The Panthers pull down 27.0 rebounds per game and average 9.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Siddiq McMair leads the Panthers with 14.0 points per game. Imole Akinwale averages a team-high 3.0 assists, and Metin Yigit Balta leads the team with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Columbia lists no players on its injury report.

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