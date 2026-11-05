Mercer Visits Virginia Tech on Thursday in Matchup of 1-0 Teams

The Mercer Bears visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Cassell Coliseum, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Both teams enter 1-0.

Virginia Tech opened its season by beating Coppin State 88-54 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Hokies are shooting 50% from the field and 46% from 3-point range, and they average 20.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

Ben Hammond leads Virginia Tech in both scoring and playmaking, averaging 20.0 points and 8.0 assists per game. Amani Hansberry leads the Hokies on the glass at 9.0 rebounds per game.

Mercer averages 90.0 points per game and allows 53.0. The Bears are shooting 48% from the field and 29% from deep, and they average 48.0 rebounds per game, 10 more than Virginia Tech's 38.0.

Shane Cherry paces Mercer with 21.0 points per game. Brady Shoulders averages 13.0 rebounds per game, and Ryder Cate leads the team with 3.0 assists per game.

Virginia Tech has no players listed on its injury report.

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