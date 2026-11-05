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Basketball

Central Bible Saints at Lindenwood Lions Preview for Thursday

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpcjU_1GnyviQW00

The Lindenwood Lions host the Central Bible Saints on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hyland Arena.

Lindenwood enters at 0-1 after losing its opener. The Lions are scoring 59.0 points per game and allowing 98.0.

Lindenwood is shooting 40 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range this season. The Lions average 37.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Malek Archie leads Lindenwood in all three major categories. He averages 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The post Central Bible Saints at Lindenwood Lions Preview for Thursday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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