Kalamazoo Hornets Visit Western Michigan Broncos on Thursday

The Kalamazoo Hornets visit the Western Michigan Broncos at University Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Western Michigan enters at 0-1 after a loss in its last game. The Broncos average 49.0 points per game and allow 61.0.

The Broncos shoot 37 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. They average 32.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Augustinas Kiudulas leads Western Michigan in scoring at 12.0 points per game. Jaylen Washington Jr. averages a team-high 5.0 assists, and Tanner Hayhurst leads the Broncos with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Western Michigan listed no players on its injury report.

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