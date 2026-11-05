UAlbany Visits Manhattan at Draddy Gymnasium on Thursday

The UAlbany Great Danes visit the Manhattan Jaspers on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Draddy Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

UAlbany comes in at 1-0. The Great Danes average 74.0 points per game and allow 67.0, shooting 45% from the field and 30% from 3-point range. They average 47.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Ollie Engen leads UAlbany in scoring at 25.0 points per game and in assists at 6.0 per game. Zacharie Matulu pulls down a team-high 10.0 rebounds per game.

Manhattan is 0-1 after losing to Kentucky 85-57 on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Jaspers average 57.0 points per game and allow 85.0, shooting 35% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc.

Manhattan averages 26.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. Kevin Kearney leads the team at 11.0 points per game, Ben Tweedy averages 3.0 assists per game and Ognjen Stankovic averages a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game.

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