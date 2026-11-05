Howard Payne Visits Texas State on Thursday Night

The Texas State Bobcats host the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.

Texas State is 1-0 and comes into the game on a one-game winning streak. The Bobcats average 67.0 points per game and allow 55.0.

DJ Hall leads Texas State in scoring at 18.0 points per game and in rebounding at 5.0 per game. Kaden Gumbs tops the team with 3.0 assists per game.

The Bobcats shoot 49% from the field and 31% from 3-point range. They average 26.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Texas State has no players listed on its injury report.

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