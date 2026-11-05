Northern Kentucky Visits No. 14 Kentucky on Thursday

The Northern Kentucky Norse visit the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum.

Both teams are 1-0. Kentucky, No. 14 in the AP Top 25, opened with an 85-42 home win over Morehead State on Monday, Nov. 2. Northern Kentucky beat Defiance 84-49 at home the same night.

The Wildcats average 85.0 points per game and allow 42.0. They shoot 45% from the field and 22% from 3-point range, with 49.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists and 11.0 blocks per game. Clara Strack leads the team at 17.0 points per game, Savvy Swords averages 11.0 rebounds and Ajsa Sivka averages 8.0 assists.

Northern Kentucky averages 84.0 points per game and gives up 49.0. The Norse shoot 39% from the field and 26% from beyond the arc, and they average 58.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 5.0 blocks. Maya Layton leads the scoring at 15.0 points per game, Sara Basaran pulls down 8.0 rebounds per game and Gaia Castelli averages 5.0 assists.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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