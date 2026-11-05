The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs travel to Goodman Arena to face the Catawba Indians in women's college basketball on Thursday, Nov. 5. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Gardner-Webb comes into the game with a 0-0 record. The Runnin' Bulldogs have not played a game yet this season, so they have no streak and no season scoring numbers to bring into the matchup.

Catawba plays host at Goodman Arena. The fact sheet does not list a record or season statistics for the Indians.

Gardner-Webb has no players listed on its injury report. No injury report was provided for Catawba.

The game at Goodman Arena will give Gardner-Webb its first result of the season. The Runnin' Bulldogs and the Indians meet Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The post Gardner-Webb Visits Catawba on Thursday Night at Goodman Arena appeared first on Ball Exclusives.