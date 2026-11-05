No. 2 UConn Visits No. 5 Michigan on Thursday at Crisler Center

The No. 2 UConn Huskies visit the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

UConn is 1-0 after beating Cornell 100-35 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Huskies average 100.0 points per game and allow 35.0, and they shoot 55% from the field and 55% from 3-point range.

UConn averages 47.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. Sarah Strong leads the team at 19.0 points and 5.0 assists per game, and Olivia Vukosa leads in rebounding at 8.0 per game.

Michigan is 0-0 and has yet to play a game this season.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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