Manhattan Jaspers Visit UAlbany Great Danes on Thursday

The Manhattan Jaspers visit the UAlbany Great Danes on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Broadview Center. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are 1-0 and each comes in on a one-game winning streak.

Manhattan averages 67.0 points per game and allows 42.0. The Jaspers shoot 45% from the field and 32% from 3-point range, and they average 35.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. Laura Ring leads the team at 18.0 points per game, Celeste Harper averages 4.0 assists and Amanda Baumgarte averages 8.0 rebounds.

UAlbany averages 65.0 points per game and allows 61.0. The Great Danes shoot 40% from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 38.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Alexia Bujold leads the scoring at 19.0 points per game. Lara Langermann averages 7.0 assists and Madison Roman averages 8.0 rebounds.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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