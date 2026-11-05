Virginia State Visits Old Dominion on Thursday at Chartway Arena

The Virginia State Trojans visit the Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Chartway Arena.

Old Dominion is 1-0 after beating C Michigan 62-58 on the road Monday, Nov. 2. The Monarchs average 62.0 points per game and allow 58.0. They shoot 34% from the field and 26% from 3-point range but average 54.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 8.0 blocks per game.

Mia Davis leads Old Dominion with 15.0 points per game. Shadasia Brackens averages a team-high 10.0 rebounds, and Trinity Vance leads the Monarchs with 3.0 assists per game.

Virginia State also won on the road Monday, edging Norfolk State 63-62. The Trojans average 63.0 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. They average 38.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game.

Kendahl Spearman leads Virginia State with 14.0 points per game. Raigan McCalla tops the Trojans in both rebounds, at 9.0 per game, and assists, at 3.0 per game.

Old Dominion lists no players on its injury report.

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