Central Michigan Visits No. 18 Ohio State on Thursday

The Central Michigan Chippewas visit the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Ohio State is 1-0 after beating UIC 81-34 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Buckeyes average 81.0 points per game and allow 34.0, while shooting 42% from the field and 19% from 3-point range.

Jaloni Cambridge leads Ohio State with 22.0 points per game. Elsa Lemmila averages 11.0 rebounds and Ava Watson averages 4.0 assists. As a team, the Buckeyes average 54.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists and 8.0 blocks per game.

Central Michigan is 0-1 after a 62-58 home loss to Old Dominion on Monday, Nov. 2. The Chippewas average 58.0 points per game and allow 62.0, shooting 26% from the field and 24% from 3-point range.

Summer Davis leads Central Michigan with 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Indya Davis averages 5.0 assists. The Chippewas average 46.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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