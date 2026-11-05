Lipscomb Visits Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Thursday

The Lipscomb Bisons visit the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Butler is 1-0 after beating Tennessee Tech 108-71 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Bulldogs average 108.0 points, 48.0 rebounds and 26.0 assists per game. They shoot 58% from the field and 23% from 3-point range.

Taya Ellis leads Butler in scoring at 19.0 points per game and in rebounding at 8.0 per game. Tamar Singer averages 10.0 assists per game. The Bulldogs allow 71.0 points per game and average 4.0 blocks.

Lipscomb is 0-1 after losing 112-53 at Vanderbilt on Monday, Nov. 2. The Bisons average 53.0 points per game and allow 112.0. They shoot 31% from the field and 32% from 3-point range, and average 30.0 rebounds and 12.0 assists per game.

McKayla Miller leads Lipscomb in scoring at 16.0 points per game. Elena Bertrand averages 4.0 assists, and Tess Wiczek averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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