Simmons (KY) Falcons Visit Bellarmine Knights on Thursday at Knights Hall

The Simmons (KY) Falcons play the Bellarmine Knights at Knights Hall on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Bellarmine is 0-1. The Knights opened the season with a 119-47 loss at Louisville on Monday, Nov. 2.

Through one game, Bellarmine averages 47.0 points and allows 119.0 per game. The Knights are shooting 30 percent from the field and 14 percent from 3-point range.

Bellarmine averages 39.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Hana Abdel Aal leads the Knights in scoring at 9.0 points per game. Coumba Keita averages a team-best 9.0 rebounds, and Leigha Acoff leads the team with 2.0 assists per game.

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