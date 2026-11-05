SIU Edwardsville Visits IU Indianapolis in Thursday Women’s Basketball Game

The SIU Edwardsville Cougars travel to face the IU Indianapolis Jaguars on Thursday, Nov. 5, at James T. Morris Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

SIU Edwardsville is 1-0 after beating Judson 95-48 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Cougars average 95.0 points per game and allow 48.0. They shoot 55 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range, and they average 44.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Tyra Robinson leads the Cougars at 24.0 points per game. Kiyoko Proctor averages 6.0 assists per game, and Kaitlin Cassidy averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

IU Indianapolis is 0-1 and enters on a one-game losing streak. The Jaguars average 73.0 points per game and allow 81.0. They shoot 33 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range, with 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Olivia Smith leads the Jaguars in all three major categories. She averages 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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