The Long Island University Sharks visit the Seton Hall Pirates on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Prudential Center. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Seton Hall enters at 1-0 and on a one-game winning streak. The Pirates average 66.0 points per game and have allowed 42.0. They are shooting 46% from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 37.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Roddie Anderson leads Seton Hall in scoring at 15.0 points per game. Trey Parker averages a team-high 3.0 assists, and Mayar Wol leads the Pirates with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Long Island comes in at 0-1 after dropping its opener. The Sharks average 60.0 points per game and have given up 74.0. They are shooting 40% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc. They average 38.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 10.0 blocks per game.

Daquan Davis paces the Sharks with 16.0 points per game. Tyrell Bowles averages 11.0 rebounds, and Vasean Allette leads the team with 5.0 assists per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

The post Long Island University Sharks Visit Seton Hall Pirates on Thursday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.