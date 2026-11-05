Stony Brook Beats Iona 77-63 as Ariel Little Scores 23

Ariel Little scored 23 points and the Stony Brook Seawolves beat the Iona Gaels 77-63 on Thursday afternoon at Hynes Athletics Center.

Little made 6 of 12 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 of 9 at the free-throw line. She added 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 36 minutes.

Stony Brook took control in the second quarter, outscoring Iona 25-13. The Gaels answered with a 21-13 third quarter. The Seawolves led 58-56 in the fourth when they scored 9 straight points to go up 67-56. They finished the quarter with a 25-17 edge. The game had 4 lead changes and 2 ties. Stony Brook's largest lead was 16, and Iona's was 2.

Awa Fane scored 11 points off the bench for Stony Brook in 10 minutes and made all 4 of her free throws. Jada Cook added 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Anyla Herbert led Iona with 15 points and 7 rebounds off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting. Adrianna Gonzalez scored 14 points with three 3-pointers, and Chloe Vasquez had 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Stony Brook shot 44% from the field and went 21 of 24 at the line. Iona made 4 of 19 3-pointers and committed 14 turnovers, but held a 30-26 edge in points in the paint and a 16-4 advantage in fast-break points.

Stony Brook improved to 2-0. Iona fell to 1-1. The announced attendance was 234.

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