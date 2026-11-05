Merrimack Visits NJIT in Women’s Basketball on Thursday

The Merrimack Warriors visit the NJIT Highlanders on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ET at the Joel & Diane Bloom Wellness and Events Center.

NJIT is 1-0 after beating Rider 50-45 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. Merrimack is 0-1 after losing 81-51 at Florida State the same night.

Marissa Gingrich leads the Highlanders with 21.0 points per game and also tops the team with 1.0 assists per game. Madilyn Dogs averages 12.0 rebounds. NJIT averages 48.0 rebounds and 9.0 blocks per game and has allowed 45.0 points per game. The Highlanders shoot 33% from the field and 13% from 3-point range.

Claudia Crespo leads Merrimack with 12.0 points per game. Naomi Wilson averages 14.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. The Warriors average 51.0 points and 38.0 rebounds per game, shoot 39% from the field and 27% from 3-point range, and have allowed 81.0 points per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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