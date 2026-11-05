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Charlotte 49ers Visit Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Thursday
By Ball Exclusives Staff,6 days ago
The Charlotte 49ers play the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Thursday, Nov. 5, at United Supermarkets Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.
Charlotte comes in at 0-1 after losing its only game so far. The 49ers average 71.0 points per game and allow 83.0. They are shooting 46% from the field and 44% from 3-point range.
Zoe Best leads Charlotte in scoring at 20.0 points per game and in rebounding at 5.0 per game. Da'Brya Clark averages 5.0 assists per game. As a team, the 49ers average 28.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.
Texas Tech is 0-0 and has yet to play a game this season.
Neither team listed any players on its injury report.
The post Charlotte 49ers Visit Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Thursday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.