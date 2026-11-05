Charlotte 49ers Visit Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Thursday

The Charlotte 49ers play the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Thursday, Nov. 5, at United Supermarkets Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Charlotte comes in at 0-1 after losing its only game so far. The 49ers average 71.0 points per game and allow 83.0. They are shooting 46% from the field and 44% from 3-point range.

Zoe Best leads Charlotte in scoring at 20.0 points per game and in rebounding at 5.0 per game. Da'Brya Clark averages 5.0 assists per game. As a team, the 49ers average 28.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Texas Tech is 0-0 and has yet to play a game this season.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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