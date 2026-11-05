Central Connecticut Visits James Madison on Thursday

The Central Connecticut Blue Devils visit the James Madison Dukes on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ET at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both teams are 0-1.

Central Connecticut lost to VCU 67-43 on the road Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Blue Devils average 43.0 points per game and allow 67.0. They are shooting 32% from the field and 18% from 3-point range.

Jill Dingler leads Central Connecticut in scoring at 20.0 points per game and in rebounding at 8.0 per game. Jessica Farrell paces the Blue Devils with 2.0 assists per game. The team averages 36.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

James Madison also lost its first game. The Dukes average 52.0 points per game and give up 59.0, shooting 37% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc.

Bree Robinson leads the Dukes with 12.0 points per game. Trinity Moore averages a team-high 9.0 rebounds, and Zakiya Stephenson tops the team with 2.0 assists per game. James Madison averages 41.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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