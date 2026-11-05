Penn State Beaver Visits Mercyhurst on Thursday Night

The Mercyhurst Lakers host the Penn State Beaver Nittany Lions on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ET at the Mercyhurst Athletic Center.

Mercyhurst enters at 0-1. The Lakers opened the season with a 63-37 road loss to Seton Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Through one game, the Lakers average 37.0 points per game and allow 63.0. They are shooting 28 percent from the field and 26 percent from 3-point range.

Mercyhurst averages 31.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

Lauren Filien leads the Lakers at 9.0 points per game. Cici Hernandez averages a team-high 9.0 rebounds per game, and Julia Lewis leads the team with 2.0 assists per game.

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